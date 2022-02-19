In viral video, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor talk about their new home, future fights and kids | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

A video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor doing rounds on the Internet has the real-life couple contemplating their new home. In the video, shot for an ad, the couple is seen in the gym walking side by side on a treadmill. A dramatic Alia is seen talking to Ranbir about their new home, future fights and kids calling them 'uncle and aunty'. As carefree Ranbir says they could use any material for the building, Alia breaks into a monologue.

“Kya ho jayega? 4-5 saal mein ceiling weak ho jayegi, hume kahin aur shift karna padega. Meri tumse ladai ho jayegi, phir tum tension mein aa jaoge. Tension mein gym aana bandh kar doge, bachche tumhe 'uncle, uncle' bulayenge. Mujhe kya bulayenge? Aunty! (sic)" The funny video has gone viral on social and is being shared across fan pages. Watch here:

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The film tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The film is scheduled to release on February 25.

Apart from this, the actress will be seen sharing screen space with her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. The film is a fantasy trilogy produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film will be released on September 9 next year.

Talking about Ranbir, he has 'Shamshera' starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is a high-octane entertainer that is set in the heartland of India. The film stars Sanjay as Ranbir's arch enemy. Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go against each other.

He also has Sandeep Reddy's 'Animal' in his kitty.