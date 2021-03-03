In Pics: Ibrahim Ali Khan is royalty personified at friend's wedding, goes mad dancing with pals

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAKPATAUDIII Ibrahim Ali Khan at friend's wedding

Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every time a picture of him pops up on the Internet, netizens cannot help but be in awe of him. His recent pictures from a friend's wedding met with the same warm response. Reportedly, he was at Chief Minister of Punjab-Captain Amrinder Singh’s granddaughter, Seher Singh’s wedding to Aditya Narang.

For the occasion, he donned a black bandh gala sherwani and kept it simple without any accessories. Fans were quick to notice the uncanny resemblance he shares with his father. "I thought it was Saif," wrote a user on Ibrahim's pictures. Some also called him "royalty personified". "Nawab sahab is born with nawabiyat," an Instagram user wrote complementing the young Pataudi.

Pictures of Ibrahim from wedding festivities have also surfaced on social media. Dressed in a dark red kurta, Ibrahim looked dashing, to say the least. In the photos, he can be seen striking funny poses as he goes mad dancing with his friends.

Recently, during an interaction for Jacqueline Fernandez and Amanda Cerny’s podcast, Ibrahim's dad Saif opened up about his family and the career choice his kids would be interested in. Talking about Ibrahim's career choice he revealed that the young Pataudi wants to be an actor and will be making his debut soon.

"My sister is kind of in the movies, my wife, my ex-wife as well... So all of us. My daughter, my elder son wants to be an actor, and I think Taimur will be an actor for sure, he’s entertaining us already," he had said.

Likewise, when asked about plans to launch Ibrahim into films, he told SpotboyE, "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."