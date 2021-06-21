In heartfelt post for her father, Rhea Chakraborty says, 'sorry times have been tough'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty

Marking Father's Day, actress Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share a heartfelt post for her father. Sharing an old childhood photograph with him, the actress apologised for 'tough times' and stated that she's proud to be his daughter. "Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl. My daddy strongest ! Love you papa, Mishti," she captioned the post, followed by hashtag, 'fauji ki beti'.

Sending love to the actress, her friend Shibani Dandekar commented on the picture writing, "awwwwwwww best." Take a look:

She was accused by Sushant's family of abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. She was also named in the first Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chargesheet along with her brother Showik in a drug-related probe into Sushant's death case. She was arrested last year and spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September last year in a drug-related charge.

On the work front, the actress is part of the film "Chehre" starring actors Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. This is her first film release after Sushant's death.

The actress was missing from the first poster and teaser of the film, which sparked off rumours of her being ousted from the project. However, she is part of the trailer.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, "Chehre" also features Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Krystle D'Souza and Raghubir Yadav.