In 8th month of her pregnancy, Neha Dhupia dons role of pregnant cop in 'A Thursday'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHA DHUPIA Neha Dhupia

Actress Neha Dhupia is breaking the shackles of pregnancy stereotypes. The actress who has been advising pregnant women to not give up on their active lives during the nine months has been shooting for her upcoming film. She will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, 'A Thursday'. Directed by Behzad Khambata the film features Yami Gautam in the lead role. Neha, on Tuesday, expressed her gratitude to the makers of the project for breaking the stereotypes. She was shooting for the role in the eighth month of her pregnancy.

"Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us... this ones for all the mamas in the making ... we make us strong," she captioned the post on Instagram. Alongside the note, Neha also gave her fans a glimpse of her busy schedule as she shot for the film. In the pictures, she is caressing her baby bump confidently. Take a look:

Neha's post has received a warm response from her friends and colleagues. Her comment section is filled with praises for the actress and the makers of the film. "More power to you Dhups," Soha Ali Khan commented on Neha's post. "Salute to you super woman," said Neeti Mohan.

This is not the first time that Neha spoke about being active during pregnancy. The actress, who is currently expecting her second child with Angad Bedi, had earlier taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her fitness regime through the pregnancy.

She shared a video of her practicing yoga and revealed that she has been doing all the exercises before conceiving. She also wrote a note for fellow moms-to-be inspiring them to stay fit.

"They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have been doing for almost 20 years. Of course the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre-natal yoga and must be done under guidance," she captioned the post.

Angad and Neha are parents to two-year-old Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple got married in 2018 in Delhi.