Here' what Imtiaz Ali has to say about Saif Ali Khan's reaction to new Love Aaj Kal trailer

Saif Ali Khan had said that he liked the trailer of old Love Aaj Kal better

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali's next Love Aaj Kal starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan created quite a buzz on the internet. People could not stop themselves from comparing it to the original Love Aaj Kal that featured Sara's dad Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone. Saif too shared his reaction to the trailer and said that he found the trailer of his film better than Sara's. Now Imtiaz has given his take on Saif's reaction and said that he would have gotten offended if Saif had like the new trailer better than the original film's.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Imtiaz said, "Of course, he would. Saif was emotionally invested in that film. I would be upset if he’d said he liked this trailer better."

Earlier reacting to the trailer of Sara's next film, Saif said, "I kind of liked my trailer more. So... uh... what to say. But I wish them(Kartik and Sara) all the best." Saif starred with Deepika Padukone and Giselli Monteiro in the film. The film also starred Rishi Kapoor with Neetu Kapoor who made a cameo appearance. Saif played the character of Jaivardhan Singh and young Veer Singh Panesar. The film proved to be box office success while Deepika and Saif were lauded for their performance.

Meanwhile, the new Love Aaj Kal which was earlier rumoured to be titled Aaj Kal stars Kartik Aaryan with Saif's daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan, Arushi Sharma, and Randeep Hooda. The film is ready for release this Valentine's day on February 14.