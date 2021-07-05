Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMRAN KHAN Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik shares cryptic post, 'You can never run away. Not ever'

Former Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his estranged wife Avantika Malik's relationship has been making headlines ever since the news of their marriage hitting rock bottom surfaced in 2019. While neither Imran nor Avantika have ever confirmed this, the latter often shares cryptic posts, quotes, thoughts on life, love, and relationships on her social media. She once again took to her Instagram stories and re-shared a quote by Junot Diaz about about not running away from one's problems.

"But if these years have taught me anything it is this: You can never run away. Not ever. The only way out is in. - Junot Diaz," Avantika Malik's post read.

Avantika has often shared cryptic notes on social media. Earlier, she posted about finding comfort on the 'darkest, quietest nights'.

The post read, "One day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic. You won't remember how stuck you felt, or how far behind you thought you were, or what you wished you had done differently."

"All you will see is that within your uncertainty was also potential, and within your lostness was also an opportunity to be found, and within discomfort was the chance to see what you needed to change, and changing it was you becoming the person you were always meant to be. If there is not one single thought that can comfort you in your darkest, quietest nights. please let it be this — one day, you will look back on this time, and all you will see is magic.", it read further.

In October last year, Avantika had even shared a quote on marriage and divorce. Her post stated, "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

For those unversed, Imran and Avantika tied the knot in 2011 and have been living separately since the past few months. The couple also has a daughter named Imara.

