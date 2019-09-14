Ileana D'Cruz sleepwalks! Actress' tweet sends her fans into frenzy

Ileana D'Cruz claims sleepwalks

Ileana D'Cruz is "almost convinced" that she walks while sleeping at night. The actress further claims she is unable to understand why is she waking up with "mysterious bumps and bruises" on her legs if she is not a sleepwalker.

Ileana took to Twitter to share her concern with her fans on Saturday morning and wrote: "I'm almost entirely convinced that I sleep walk... Almost. Maybe. Probably. There's no other way to explain how I wake up with mysterious bumps and bruises on my legs."

''Shit. I think I make midnight snack trips to the fridge I’m a sleepwalking snacker. Oy vey,'' she wrote in another tweet.

Fans got worried after reading such a post from the Bollywood hottie. While one fan advised her to install a video camera in her bedroom, another fan assumes that the actress is haunted.

Commenting on the actress' post, a user wrote: "Well did you wake up at some other place or on your bed itself where you slept. If it's a different place, then it is sleep walking, otherwise you might be haunted."

Ileana's tweet has left her fans speculating whether the actress is really going through some trouble or is just hinting at a horror film which she has probably signed. ''Is this upcoming movie,'' asked a Twitter user.

Some concerned fans also urged her to take care of herself.

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti where she stars alongside John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Urvashi Rautela.

(With IANS inputs)