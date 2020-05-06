Ileana D’Cruz shares gorgeous selfie on Instagram, her caption steals the show

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ileana D’Cruz shares gorgeous selfie on Instagram

Actress Ileana D’Cruz has been very active on social media during the lockdown and sharing her special memories with the fans. From throwback photos and videos to vacation pictures, the actress is missing her 'free' days. On Tuesday, the actress shared a gorgeous selfie on Instagram and broke the internet. Looking like a complete diva, Ileana flaunted minimal makeup look and wrote, "How I look at the jeans I used to fit into. Sometimes with a few tears." While her photo was enough to send fans into a breakdown, her caption stole away the limelight.

Earlier, Ileana shared a gorgeous picture from one of her vacations and wrote, "Grateful, always" In the photo, she was seen flaunting her perfect body in a black bikini, and enjoying the sun. Check out-

Meanwhile, Ileana D'cruz made headlines when the rumours had it that she parted ways with her long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. It was said that the couple had tied the knot but the actress never confirmed her marriage. Ileana even deleted all the posts with Andrew from her Instagram. The rumours also had it that the actress had to see her therapist after breaking up with her photographer boyfriend.

Earlier, Ileana had also opened up about her battle with depression. She had said, "There was a period; approximately 3 years ago, I had gone from happy to being completely depressed and not knowing what it was. The most comforting thought for me was what if I end things now! And I thankfully realised that this is not right. I never thought I'd be somebody dealing with anxiety or depression."

On Bollywood front, she was last seen in multi-starrer comedy drama Pagalpanti. Next, she has Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull in the pipeline.

