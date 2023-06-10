Ileana D'Cruz shares FIRST romantic pic with boyfriend, says 'he wipes my tears...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D'CRUZ Ileana D'Cruz's mystery man

Ileana D’Cruz, who is currently enjoying her pregnancy phase, shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend. She posted a blurry black-and-white mushy photo with her mystery man. Earlier, without revealing the face of her man, they flaunted their rings and sparked engagement rings. Taking to Instagram, Ileana posted a romantic photo with a person, who has moustache.

Dropping it, Ileana captioned the post, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessingâ€æI didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon- and then there’s some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They’re overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless."

"And there’s tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I’m not strong enough..And I don’t know what kind of mother I will be. I really don’t. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already I could explode. And for now - I think that’s enough," she added.

Ileana concluded, "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He’s held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that’s exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn’t seem so hard anymore. She added -- nazar amulet, black heart and sparkles emojis.

Earlier, the actress shocked everyone when she announced her pregnancy. While she has been sharing her pregnancy journey, the actress for the very first time, flaunted her full-grown baby bump. She dropped a relaxing video of herself and her pet. With a cup of coffee, she was seen relaxing in bed. Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "Life lately." Ileana also shared a picture of her dog sleeping and captioned it "Apparently this is comfortable?

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child. Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

