Ileana D'Cruz is setting the internet on fire with her latest photos in swimsuit

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz knows very well how to turn the heat on and yet again she has done the same with her latest photos by the pool. She is one such celebrity who does not shy away in flaunting her curvaceous figure. When she's not shooting for a film, you'll surely find her chilling by the side of a pool or a beach in her stunning beachwear. The Raid actress's latest addition to her Instagram were some sizzling photos in which she was seen dressed in a black bikini. Soon, the comments section was flooded with fire and heart emojis and that was truly expected.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she shared a sizzling picture which was captioned as, "Need me some vitamin sea." Not just one, there was a treat for her fans in the form of some more jaw-dropping pictures which she clicked during sun-bathing by the side of the pool on her Instagram story. She captioned them as, "How I take pictures for my Instagram," and "How I take pictures for my friends." Check them out:

There was another picture that was shared on the story in which the actress was seen flaunting her backside with utter grace. Have a look:

This isn't the first time when we are surprised by her super sexy pictures as she has previously shared photos and videos that raised the hotness meter really high. Check them out:

On the work front, she was last seen in the film Pagalpanti which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Coming up next for her is The Big Bull, which features Abhishek Bachchan and is directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn.

