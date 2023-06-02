Ileana D'Cruz engaged to mystery man? Is he the father? Mom-to-be shares 'romantic' photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ILEANA D'CRUZ Is Ileana D'Cruz engaged?

After surprising one and all with her pregnancy announcement, Ileana D'Cruz has now sparked engagement rumours with her new photos. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a few pictures from her babymoon. In one of the photos, she is seen flaunting an engagement ring along with a close-up of her hand touching a mystery man's hand. She captioned the photo, "My idea of romance – clearly can't let him eat in peace". This is the first time she has shared any detail about her baby's father.

Ileana, who frequently shares glimpses of her pregnancy, took to her social media and revealed that she has jetted off to her babymoon. The actress posted a boomerang video and gave a sneak peek into her babymoon without revealing the location. Posting a photo from a beach, she captioned it, "Babymoon."

Earlier, the actress shocked everyone when she announced her pregnancy. While she has been sharing her pregnancy journey, the actress for the very first time, flaunted her full-grown baby bump. Earlier, she dropped a relaxing video of herself and her pet. The actress was seen with a cup while she relaxes in bed and also showed his dog in the video. She was seen wearing a knee-length gown while sipping a cup of coffee. Sharing the video, Ileana wrote, "Life lately." Ileana also shared a picture of her dog sleeping and captioned it "Apparently this is comfortable?

Ileana made a big announcement that she is now expecting her first child. Ileana took to Insta and dropped a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling." She, however, did not reveal the name of her partner.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn. She will be next seen in 'Unfair And Lovely' with Randeep Hooda.

