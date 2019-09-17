Image Source : YOGEN SHAH IIFA Rocks 2019: Inside Photos, Videos of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal with girlfriend and others

IIFA Rocks 2019, which was held at SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday night, saw the attendance of several Bollywood stars. Right from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal making stunning apperances to Arjun Rampal twinning in black with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, the green carpet event was indeed glamourous all the way.

IIFA Rocks 2019 was a pre-event preceeding the actual IIFA awards ceremony, which will be held in Mumbai on September 18. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen taking over the stage as the host for the glamorous night.

Hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, the starry night bought together the best of what Bollywood has to offer: Films, fashion, music and dance. Audiences enjoyed multiple performances given by actors, singers and dancers. Designs by Shantanu & Nikhil and Kunal Rawal were also showcased at the event. We bring to you all the inside photos and videos from the starry night.

Highlights of IIFA Rocks 2019

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dazzle

Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting her perfect figure with a red hot dress during IIFA rocks event, she was one of the highlights of the event.

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black suit.

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades twin in black

New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades attended IIFA Rocks 2019 in style.

The proud parents to baby boy Arik Rampal, were all smiles at the event.

IIFA Rocks 2019 showcased terrific performances by music sensations Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot and Tulsi Kumar.

