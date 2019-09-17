Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
IIFA Rocks 2019: Inside Photos, Videos of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal with girlfriend and others

Hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, IIFA Rocks bought together the best of Bollywood. Have a look at the highlights of the starry event in pictures and videos.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 7:35 IST
Image Source : YOGEN SHAH

IIFA Rocks 2019, which was held at SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday night, saw the attendance of several Bollywood stars. Right from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal making stunning apperances to Arjun Rampal twinning in black with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, the green carpet event was indeed glamourous all the way. 

IIFA Rocks 2019 was a pre-event preceeding the actual IIFA awards ceremony, which will be held in Mumbai on September 18. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen taking over the stage as the host for the glamorous night.

Hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal, the starry night bought together the best of what Bollywood has to offer: Films, fashion, music and dance. Audiences enjoyed multiple performances given by actors, singers and dancers. Designs by Shantanu & Nikhil and Kunal Rawal were also showcased at the event. We bring to you all the inside photos and videos from the starry night.

Highlights of IIFA Rocks 2019

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dazzle

Katrina Kaif was seen flaunting her perfect figure with a red hot dress during IIFA rocks event, she was one of the highlights of the event.

India Tv - Katrina Kaif at IIFA Rocks 2019

Katrina Kaif at IIFA Rocks 2019

India Tv - Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Uri actor Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a black suit.

India Tv - Vicky Kaushal at IIFA Rocks 2019

Vicky Kaushal at IIFA Rocks 2019

Arjun Rampal and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades twin in black 

New parents Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades attended IIFA Rocks 2019 in style.

The proud parents to baby boy Arik Rampal, were all smiles at the event.

India Tv - Arjun Rampal with girlfriend

Arjun Rampal with girlfriend

India Tv - Gabriella Demetriades

Gabriella Demetriades

India Tv - Arjun Rampal at IIFA Rocks 2019

Arjun Rampal at IIFA Rocks 2019

IIFA Rocks 2019 showcased terrific performances by music sensations Amit Trivedi, Salim-Sulaiman, Neha Kakkar, Jassi Gill, B Praak, Dhvani Bhanushali, Ranjit Barot and Tulsi Kumar. 

