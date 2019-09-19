IIFA 2019: No matter what, Ranveer Singh will always be 'baba' for paps

Ranveer Singh at IIFA 2019

Ranveer Singh's down-to-earth nature earns him a fleet of admirers. The actor not just enjoys a huge fan following among audience but is widely appreciated among his co-stars and paps. Yes, paparazzi's very own 'baba' Ranveer Singh makes shutterbugs click incessantly every time he makes a public appearance. You can give credit to the actor's eccentric outfits or growing pap culture in India, however, at the same time, you can't ignore that Ranveer's grounded behaviour has a lot to do with this.

Paps go gaga whenever they spot Ranveer because they know he is the one celebrity who will be warm to them no matter what. They adorably call him 'baba' and there is a pleasant exchange of words between them which is rare in film industry.

At IIFA 2019, as soon as Ranveer made an entry on the green carpet, paps began passing amusing remarks, which the actor acknowledged with a smile. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Ranveer again made his presence felt with his quirky style. Lately, Ranveer has become synonymous to out of the box fashion choices and we aren't complaining either. IIFA 2019 witnessed Ranveer in a bizzare outfit which he carried off with utmost charm.

Ranveer sported a grey suit with a long and heavy red bow attached to it. Adding drama to his overall look, Ranveer wore glasses along with a black stick. Also, not to miss his sharp ponytail.

Deepika also seems to be following the suit. However, she wasn't that experimental with her sartorial choice this time. She wore a ruffled purple gown with a long trail. Needless to say, Deepika carried the look with panache. However, we have already seen Deepika pulling off the veil and trail look, hence, nothing new for her admirers.

On the professional front, Ranveer won Best Actor Award for Padmaavat.