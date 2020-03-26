Ibrahim Ali Khan shares out of this world photo, says 'Quarantine was so boring, had to escape'

Thursday, March 26, 2020
     
Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a hilarious post on Instagram on Wednesday in which he is seen standing infront of the picture of the earth, taken from the outer universe and wrote, "Quarantine was so boring, had to escape."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 26, 2020 13:10 IST
It is just the second day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown and Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan's brother Ibrahim Ali Khan is already bored of the quarantine period. That's the reason why the star kid decided to escape it and go 'out of the world'. Ibrahim shared a hilarious post on Instagram on Wednesday in which he is seen standing infront of the picture of the earth, taken from the outer universe and wrote, "Quarantine was so boring, had to escape."

Soon after the post dropped on the internet, fans started complimenting Ibrahim on his creativity and also agreed with his current mood. One Instagram suer wrote, "Hahahahaha, I feel you." Another wrote, "You are getting hotter than I thought you would be." One user even requested him to take little brotehr Taimur along with him. Check out the post here-

Looks like a good sense of humour runs in the family. Fans have already seen Sara Ali Khan making funny videos and sharing on the internet. The actress even knows how to take a joke on herself and leaves her fans amused every time. Now, with Ibrahim's posts, fans are sure that this brother-sister duo is the funniest of them all.

For the unversed, Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's kid with his first wife Amrita Singh. Talking about how Sara and Ibrahim took their parents' divorce, Saif had said, "No child should be deprived of a warm home. You have to make the most of whatever situation you are in. Life is beautiful and nobody can be sitting around, complaining too much. Sometimes, having two parents together might not be the best thing for anyone. A nice stable home is a wonderful environment and that's what you would like to share with your kids."

