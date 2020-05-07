Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ibrahim is glad he can now bully Sara Ali Khan, shares a throwback photo

Actor Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan has shared a throwback photograph of himself with Sara Ali Khan from their childhood days, and is glad that he can now "bully" her. Ibrahim took to Instagram, where he shared the photograph of the two. In the picture, Ibrahim is seen looking at the camera while Sara gazes elsewhere. "The face I make when it's me who can bully Sara now," he captioned the image.

Recently, Ibrahim had treated his fans and followers with his childhood photograph and called himself "Picasso Jr". He shared a photograph of himself from his baby days. In the image, he is seen playing with green paint, which is all over his face and hands.

Ibrahim along with his sister keeps social media users entertained with their famous "knock-knock" jokes. He is Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son with his first wife Amrita.

Ibrahim took to Instagram, where he enjoys a fan following of over 493K.

