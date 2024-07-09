'I knew it's...', Zaheer Iqbal shares an adorable throwback picture with Sonakshi Sinha

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Zaheer Iqbal shares an adorable throwback picture with Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Zaheer Iqbal posted a picture of him with his newlywed wife Sonakshi Sinha on his official Instagram handle on Monday. It is noticed that the pictures uploaded on social media by the actor are from their dating phase. Sonakshi kept her one hand on Iqbal's neck and stared into his eyes while admiring him.

Zaheer captions the post with, "This day... This moment... This feeling. I knew it's FOREVER." The actor too mentioned that beautiful picture was captured in 2017.

Reaction to the picture

Looking at the comment section, everyone showered their love for the couple. Sonakshi Sinha, wife of Zaheer Iqbal commented on the picture with a loveable comment, "my jaan!!! Still singing to each other... may it never stop." Fans too, filled the comment section with their love. Bollywood actor Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Heart is awwwwwww." Actress Dia Mirza also commented on the post with a couple of heart emojis.

See the post;

About the couple

Last month, on June 23, the couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married to each other in the presence of their family and friends, at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The couple's civil wedding was then followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which was attended by numerous Bollywood personalities.

Sonakshi and Zaheer held a reception party which marked the attendance of various celebrities like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, veteran actor Saira Banu and others, who came to wish the couple for their upcoming future. The couple had been in a relationship for seven years and finally, got married to each other in an intimate ceremony.

Recently, after the marriage they both have been sharing some moments from their wedding on social media. In a post uploaded by Sonakshi, showing their journey of love and togetherness, she captions, "On this very day, seven years ago (23.06.2017), they saw love in each other's eyes which they decided to keep it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024."

Sonakshi's Workfront

Moreover, on the world front, Sonakshi Sinha is going to be seen in Kakuda, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar which will be released on July 12 on OTT platform ZEE5. Alongside, Sonakshi, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem will also be a part of the film.