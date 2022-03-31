Hyun Bin-Son Ye-Jin's wedding FIRST pics: Crash Landing On You stars get married in white ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VAST.ENT Congratulations to Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin!

‘Crash Landing On You’ stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are all set to begin the new phase of their lives as a married couple. Ahead of their bridal photos, the actors unveiled breathtaking wedding pics through their agencies, VAST Entertainment and MSTeam. The couple also shared a joint statement. “Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple. The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead," the statement read.

“We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received,” it added.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin co-starred in the 2018 film “The Negotiation” and the 2019 drama “Crash Landing on You.” They confirmed their relationship in January 2021 and announced their marriage in February of this year. The news came over a year after the couple publicly revealed that they were in a relationship after featuring in the global hit Korean drama "Crash Landing On You" (2019).

Son, 40, shared a note on Instagram for her fans alongside the picture of a miniature white wedding dress.

"I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it's an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes, it's him. It happened so naturally. But, isn't that destiny?" the "Something in the Rain" star wrote.

Without mentioning Hyun's name, Son said he makes her feel "warm and protected".

"Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future," she added.

The actor, who will next be seen in the upcoming drama "Thirty Nine", thanked fans for their love and support.

"And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there's no way to repay it. Please know that I'm infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness," she said.

In a letter shared by his agency VAST Entertainment on Instagram, Hyun said he has decided to get married to Son, who always "makes me smile".

"I am writing this to inform you about the most important decision of my life to my fans who have been kind to me in many ways and have given me great care and love. "I made an important decision to get married, and I'm going to carefully step into the second phase of my life. Promised with her. She always makes me smile. Together walk together through the coming days," he wrote alongside a picture that shows them holding hands.

"I think you'll cheer for our first steps with the warm and affectionate young gaze you've sent us so far," the 39-year-old actor said.

