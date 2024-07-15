Hyderabad: Rakul Preet Singh's brother and four others arrested in drugs case

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh has been arrested in Hyderabad

Aman Preet Singh, the brother of Indian 2 actor Rakul Preet Singh, has been taken into custody by the Hyderabad police. Following a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police, which is under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Police, he was taken into custody concerning a drug case. To go over the specifics of the case, the police met with the media on Monday in Hyderabad. They verified that Aman's detention was related to a recent drug bust. In relation to the underselling case, five people were taken into custody.

Rakul Preet Singh's name was not on the list

On the list of 13 people who took the pills and tested positive for them, Aman's name was also found. He will now appear in court shortly, the police stated. For the unversed, Rakul Preet was questioned by the ED on September 2, 2021. The Hyderabad police refused to comment on it when questioned, stating that "she has nothing to do with this case, we are not investigating her, and her name needn't be dragged in unnecessarily."

Additional case details

Concerning the case, the police have seized 10 cell phones, 2 bikes, 2 passports, and 199 grams of cocaine. While Divine Ebuka Suzee and Ezeonyili Franklin Uchenna have absconded, Onuoha Blessing, Azeez Nohaam Adeshola, Alla Satya Venkata Gowtham, Sanaboina Varun Kumar, and Mohd Mahaboob Shareef have been detained as alleged peddlers.

Hyderabad Police's press note

'As of now, 13 consumers from Hyderabad have been identified who are wealthy and are blatantly promoting a sick ecosystem of drugs in Telangana. They are creating a network of supply and demand for drugs in Hyderabad. Out of the 13 consumers 5 are apprehended and all the 5 persons got positive report for cocaine when their urine samples are tested,' read Hyderabad Police' press note.