Humanity isn’t an empire that was built by rulers, its inherent might we all carry within us, says Ali Fazal

Image Source : TWITTER/@ALIFAZAL9 Ali Fazal

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal, who managed to carve a niche for himself on OTT platform with Mirzapur series, took to Twitter on Thursday to share a monochrome picture of himself along with a caption about the power of art and humanity. He said that humanity isn’t an empire that was built by rulers but its the inherent might we all carry within us.

Ali wrote “We will continue to shift the axes with ART. I will smile through your gutters. Humanity isn’t an empire that was built by rulers, its the inherent might we all carry within us. And in the name of humanity, we must all unite,” he wrote.

We will continue to shift the axes with ART. I will smile through your gutters. Humanity isn’t an empire that was built by rulers, its the inherent might we all carry within us . And In the name of humanity, we must all unite. pic.twitter.com/AwXbx58Owa — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) November 19, 2020

His post soon garnered 1.8K Likes and Dia Mirza quoted his tweet along with a heart emoji.

Calling him Guddu bhaiye, a user said "Guddu Bhaiyaa Aap to Lajawab Ho." While another wrote "The way you make morning good!!!

Earlier this month, Ali shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Mirzapur 2, in which he played Guddu Pandit.

Meanwhile, speaking about his role of Guddu Pandit, he said that he was earlier offered Munna Bhaiyya’s role. He revealed it to Filmfare, saying, “I was stuck on Guddu. I was offered another part initially. I think it was Munna’s part, which Divyenndu has done. At that time, I was so invested in Guddu because I felt like there was so much I could bring to it.”

He further added, “I really like parts that are unpredictable to me. If I can figure out the entire journey in my head, then it’s no fun. There won’t be any team work because I am not the only person. So I made an excuse. I said I don’t have dates, something has come up. So I left. Then I got a call back later saying that we want to see, let’s try this.”