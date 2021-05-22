Huma Qureshi shares funny BTS pics from Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUMA QURESHI Huma Qureshi

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is turning a lot of heads with her appearance in Army of the Dead. After much suspense about her character, the actress is finally sharing bits about her role and her experience of shooting the film. On Saturday, she posted a couple of funny pictures from the set of her international release "Army Of The Dead".In the film, the 34-year-old actor plays Geeta, a refugee single mother living outside of Las Vegas, which has been closed off due to a zombie breakout. Geeta is a go-getter, who decides to venture into the containment zone to earn enough to get her children out of the camp.

Taking to Instagram, Huma shared a couple of funny photos with co-star Richard Cetrone who is dressed in character as the Zombie King. In one of the pictures, The actress makes a mock gesture as if teaching the Zombie King how to scare people. "Me and the super talented @stunt_batman aka Zombie King seen in happier times ... Slide to see me teaching him some scary moves. Chalo darra kar dikao sabko !!! Shabaash !! #shoot #tbs #armyofthedead #aotd #zombie #zombies #shootshenanigans #zacksnyder #scary," Huma wrote as caption.

Army of the Dead" marks Qureshi's foray into Hollywood but it is not her first international project as the “Gangs of Wasseypur” star has previously worked with reputed directors like Gurinder Chadha and Deepa Mehta in "Viceroy's House" and “Leila", respectively. Besides, Huma, "Army of the Dead" cast also features Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighofer.

As for her Hindi releases, Huma's upcoming roster includes the Akshay Kumar-starrer spy thriller "Bell Bottom". She will also be seen in the political drama web series "Maharani", which is slated to release on May 28 on an OTT platform. The series directed by Karan Sharma, also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

