Saturday, October 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Huma Qureshi addresses defying beauty norms with Double XL & Monica, O My Darling; 'It's high time'

Huma Qureshi addresses defying beauty norms with Double XL & Monica, O My Darling; 'It's high time'

Huma Qureshi discusses shattering beauty standards with her upcoming films, Double XL & Monica, O My Darling. Here's what she has to say.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2022 23:56 IST
Huma Qureshi addresses defying beauty norms
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HUMAQURESHI Huma Qureshi addresses defying beauty norms

Actress Huma Qureshi chose to defy beauty standards with her work in both of her upcoming films, "Double XL" and the streaming feature "Monica, O My Darling," and she appears to be living up to her promise.

While 'Double XL' required the actress to get into the mind of a girl-next-door who faces discrimination and rejection because of her body weight, 'Monica, O My Darling' required that the actress channel the oomph quotient. The actress shot for both the films back-to-back and was faced with a dilemma.

For her part in 'Double XL', Huma had put on extra kilos and had initially planned a diet and workout schedule to lose the weight for 'Monica, O My Darling'. However, while shooting for 'Double XL', the actress also decided that just because she was playing a femme fatale in her next film and had to look glamorous, losing weight was not the answer.

She said in a statement, "The point of me wanting to produce a film like 'Double XL' was to shatter notions of how weight is equated with beauty and desirability. When I was all set to play a femme fatale, why was I succumbing to the rules made by society and not feeling beautiful in my own skin? I have realised that feeling and looking sexy is not because of the clothes you wear or because somebody weighs a certain weight."

The actress believes that in a world where beauty standards are set by patriarchy, confidence is the key.

"It's all about feeling confident and believing that one can look glamorous if one feels glamorous. Patriarchy and society conditions us into believing that a girl who weighs a certain weight is not beautiful or glamorous. It's high time we do away with these notions. Also, I felt that since I was from an industry where glamour is an essential aspect of the profession, the message coming from me might help other girls who obsess over their weight, feel differently about themselves", she added.

Related Stories
Kapil Sharma posts picture with Huma Qureshi, fans make guesses

Kapil Sharma posts picture with Huma Qureshi, fans make guesses

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Huma 'Chumma Qureshi' for THIS reason | Find out

Ayushmann Khurrana calls Huma 'Chumma Qureshi' for THIS reason | Find out

Double XL teaser out: Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi breaking stereotypes

Double XL teaser out: Watch Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi breaking stereotypes

Double XL Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi rebel against size norms with a funny take| VIDEO

Double XL Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi rebel against size norms with a funny take| VIDEO

Also read: Harry Potter’s Hagrid aka Robbie Coltrane passes away at 72

'Double XL' is all set to hit the screens on November 4, followed by 'Monica, O My Darling' dropping on Netflix on November 11.

Also read: Oscar entry 'Chhello Show' hits theatres, makers list challenges to make 'a film about films'

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News