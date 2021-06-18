Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAI Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Sanjay Leela Bhansali was impressed by Aishwarya Rai's eyes

The cult-classic, 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' clocked 22 years today. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the emotional love triangle starred Ajay Devgn (Vanraj), Salman Khan (Sameer) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Nandini). The film is still loved by fans for its outstanding script, music and extraordinary cinematography. Well, Aishwarya and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's on-screen relationship began with the release of this film and continued as they collaborated on Devdas and Guzaarish.

Speaking about this, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said that it was Aishwarya's powerful eyes that mesmerised the director.

Speaking with Filmfare, Bhansali revealed, "There’s something in her eyes. That’s the most important aspect of her beauty. They are not ‘normal’. They are so powerful that even if you don’t give her dialogue, they emote. Some eyes have devi shakti (power of the goddess). Like Hemaji’s (Malini) eyes. Like Lataji’s (Mangeshkar). Also, her eyes are beautifully coloured and fill up naturally. When I met her for the first time inhi aankhon ka asar huwa tha (these very eyes had affected me deeply). I remember we were at the screening of Raja Hindustani."

"After the film she came up to me in the lobby, shook hands and said, “Hi! I am Aishwarya Rai. I liked your work in Khamoshi.” Our hands met, our eyes met. I saw a fire in her eyes," Bhansali said

Talking about Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam's Nandini, he said, "Those days I was looking for a girl to play Nandini. I said to myself, ‘Yehi to hai meri Nandini’. People had doubts, whether she would deliver because she had a Miss World image and a Western face. But I thought why not tie her hair in a plait and give her a traditional look?" He added, making a way for her addition to the film opposite Salman Khan.

Based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam narrates the story of a newly-wed man who discovers that his wife is in love with another man and decides to unite them.

