Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif feature on digital red carpet, see pics

Amid the coronavirus lockdown perios, several Bollywood celebrities such as ritthik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif among others featured on the virtual red carpet event for 'The Lion King' organized by Disney+Hotstar on their app on Thursday.. Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor,, Parineeti Chopra, Rana Duggabatti, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet and Dulquer Salman were also a part of the digital red carpet. It was an interactive watch party where users watched the premiere of 'The Lion King' in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with their favorite celebrities.

Hrithik Roshan said, "Lights off. My first ever Digital Red carpet on my blue carpet)

"Hakuuuuuna Matata!Myfirst ever premiere from home #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere Couldn’t pick a better time to come home, Disney+ Hotstar!", said Katrina Kaif.

Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor flaunted his pout and wrote, "Twenty minutes into the series and The Mandalorian is already giving me a run for my subscription".

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "My excitement is showing through my face in the picture I’ve always been a Star Wars fanatic and this seemed like the perfect way to watch the most awaited show with my fans and well-wishers- the new Disney+ Original The Mandalorian".

""Grew up watching The Lion King and many more Disney movies and today I revisit that feeling! Extremely glad to be a part of the #DisneyPlusHotstarPremiere. This has got to be the best way to spend my time at home!", said Tiger Shroff.

Parineeti Chopra looked beautful in her no make-up look.

