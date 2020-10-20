Sussane Khan's Instagram account was hacked, warns, 'stay safe from the viral thieves'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUZKR Sussane Khan's Instagram account hacked

Actor Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussane Khan's Instagram account was hacked. She took to social media to share what happened with her fans. In a handwritten note, she revealed that she clicked on a fake email pretending to be from the photo-sharing app after which her account was hacked. However, with Instagram's help, she was able to recover it quickly. Warning fans about such malicious activities online, Sussanne said that one should be aware about now opening any 'dodgy emails' and said, "stay safe from the viral thieves."

Sussanne Khan wrote, "Hello everyone, My Instagram account was hacked by a fake email pretending to be Instagram. I didn’t realise that it was not authentic and so I clicked on the button. I write this sincere note, please do not click on any dodgy emails or messages. A huge ‘THANK YOU’ to the great team of @Instagram for quickly salvaging the situation and helping me get my account back. Stay safe from the viral thieves and bandits."

Sussanne Khan during the lockdown was living with ex-husband Hrithik Roshan at his house. The two decided to stay together to take care of their sons amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In April, Hrithik had penned a lengthy "thank you" note for Sussanne. "It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps. While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children," he had shared.

Along with the post, he uploaded a picture of Sussanne sitting in bed, sipping off a coffee mug. "This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us.Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," Hrithik added.

Hrithik and Sussanne ended their 17-year-old relationship in 2013 and got divorced in 2014. They have two sons -- Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

