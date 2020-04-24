Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan urges to find a way to get some sun everyday, shares sun-kissed selfie

Hrithik Roshan has been spending quality time with his family amid lockdown and sharing special moments with his fans. His ex-wife Sussane Khan has also shifted to his house so that the duo can spend time with their kids together. The actor has been very active on social media and urging fans to follow social distancing as well as keep themselves positive during these testing times. On Friday, he shared a post on Instagram, in which he is seen urging fans to find a way to get the sun as it is very beneficial for the body.

Hrithik Roshan shared the sun kissed picture and wrote, “Get your shot of Sun. Every day. 10 mins. .Find a way. #stayalert #mentalhealth #vitd #staybright #lockdowntips.”

Earlier, the actor had shared an inspiring video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym. He wrote, "Damn ! That's My Dad...N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these," he captioned the video. He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year. "Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ," Hrithik added.

Hrithik has been sharing his own videos of working out during the lockdown as well. The actor has even asked fans to keep doing exercises and stay fit during this period.

