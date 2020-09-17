Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Hrithik Roshan to play Sourav Ganguly in his biopic? Here's what the cricketer has to say

Legendary cricketer Sourav Ganguly was in talks with actress Neha Dhupia and revealed that he would love to have Hrithik Roshan play him in his biopic but he has to build a body like him. Neha was in conversation with the former cricketer for her audio show No Filter Neha. When the actress asked who he would like to have in his biopic, Ganguly was quick to take Hrithik's name and put forward a condition that he will have to work on his physique first.

Sourav Ganguly told Neha Dhupia, "But he’s got to get a body like me, first. Lot of people would say the way Hrithik’s body is, how good-looking he is, and how muscular he is, people would say ‘Aree, you’ll have to get a body like Hrithik’. But, Hrithik will have to get a body like me before he starts."

Sourav Ganguly also opened up about his personal life. He revealed that his daughter trolls him. He said, "I remember that, I said I’m working on a Sunday and she had just woken up. So, what she was saying is that you work on a Sundays and just see, I’ve woken up at 1’o clock in the afternoon. Because, she had just finished her board exams. I think lot of the trolls is with good humor. Lot of people told me that you should ask your daughter not to troll you on Twitter, Instagram. I say what the hell, she can do whatever she wants. Because, I know she’s doing it in a good way and I don’t mind this banter. At least, she’s noticing dad because after 5-6 years she won’t even notice dad also."

Sharing a glimpse of the episode on Instagram, Neha Dhupia wrote, "One of Indian cricket’s most legendary captains, find out all that Dada has to say on the latest episode of #NoFilterNeha season 5, At Home Edition! Exclusively on @jiosaavn pro! Co-produced by @wearebiggirl"

No Filter Neha has already seen many celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Mallaika Arora and others bring out their fun side. In this season, celebrities like Saif Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, and Sonu Sood have graced the show.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage