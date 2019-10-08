Box Office Report Day 6: Hrithik Roshan’s War nears Rs 200 cr, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy remains steady

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan’s War nears Rs 200 cr, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy remains steady

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are in a mood to celebrate since their latest film War has broken all the records at the box office. The film hit the screens on social holiday, Gandhi Jayanti, and enjoyed a five-day weekend. On the opening day itself, War crossed the 50-crore mark and emerged as the highest opening film of the year. It clashed at the box office with Amitabh Bachchan and South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. While the periodic drama received great reviews, it bloomed on the box office in South.

Revealing the latest numbers for the film war, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “#War hits the ball out of the park... Sets the BO on FIRE on Day 5 [Sun]... Emerges the highest grossing *extended* weekend of 2019... East, West, North, South, #War packs a solid punch.” According to the reports in Box Office India, War is expected to earn around Rs 20 crore on its first Monday. The numbers are said to match its Friday’s collection.

SYE RAA NARASIMHA REDDY FULL MOVIE REVIEW

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the film is doing good in the Southern market but has failed to retain its magic in the north. For the unversed, the film is based on a true story of a freedom fighter, lost in the pages of history. It also stars Kichha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayantara, Tamannaah and Niharika.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Trailer:

WAR Trailer:

