Hrithik Roshan takes a jibe at himself for Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, audience bursts out laughing

Hrithik Roshan even goes on to mimic himself and behave the way he did in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

New Delhi Published on: January 07, 2020 7:41 IST
Hrithik Roshan had a blockbuster 2019 with two massive hits-Super 30 and War. With two quite different roles, Hrithik proved his versatility once again. As Hrithik completed 20 years in Hindi film industry, in an interaction with movie critic Anupama Chopra, the Greek God spoke about the most difficult role of his career.

Hrithik was asked about a character that he found difficult to play and adopted method acting in playing such a character. The actor's answer made everyone burst out laughing. Taking a dig at himself, he said that Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon's character Prem was the most difficult one for him. While responding, he looked at the audience with a glint of mischievousness in his eyes. He even goes on to mimic himself and behave the way he did in Rajshri's film.

''Yeah, and I failed terribly. There was a film that I did called Main Prem Ki Deewani. A very happy, very uppity...It doesn’t come very naturally to me...even if you try really hard, which I did,'' Hrithik said.

Watch the video below:

 

