Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKIEROSHAN Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne and family bid goodbye to eco-friendly Lord Ganesha during Visarjan

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that is celebrated with great pomp and show every year but this year due to COVID-19 the celebrations this year took a backseat. But Bollywood celebrities made sure that they celebrate with great enthusiasm amid the pandemic keeping in the mind all the necessary social distancing guidelines in mind. Similar was the case with actor Hrithik Roshan and his family who this year had ex-wife Sussanne Khan in the presence. Pinkie Roshan, took to Instagram and shared pictures from the visarjan of their eco-friendly Lord Ganesha. The photos featured the ex-couple’s two kids - Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Pinkie, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s sister Sunaina and other family members.

Have a look:

Sharing another bunch of photos of how the immersion took place, she wrote alongside, "#ganpatibappamorya #immersion#see you in 2021."

Not just Hrithik, but a lot of other celebrities from the film fraternity including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and others also indulged in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The Khan family had their celebrations held at Arpita Khan Sharma, her actor husband Aayush Sharma's house and had Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri, father Salim Khan, mother Salma Khan, Salman's friend Iulia Vantur, Helen and brothers Sohail and Arbaaz Khan in attendance.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a glimpse of her celebrations on Instagram and wrote, "Saying goodbye is always the hardest, especially when Gannu Raja is on His way home. Although it’s a rather quiet & subdued farewell this year... we’re sending Him only with a promise that He’ll be back next year with better times."

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage