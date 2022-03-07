Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HRITHIKROSHAN/SABAAZAD Hrithik Roshan showers praise on rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad's latest Insta video. Look what she replied!

Highlights Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's rumoured relationship have caught the public eye these days

The 31-year-old actress shared a video of herself humming a Bengali song from Satyajit Ray’s film

Her post caught the attention of Roshan who could not stop himself from showering praises on her

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's rumoured relationship has become the talk of the tinsel town. The alleged couple after being snapped at various public places have finally started showing some social media activity. While we were still gushing at their pictures, the lovebirds have given us another reason to drool over them. It all happened after the 31-year-old actress shared a video of herself humming a Bengali song from Satyajit Ray’s classic film 'Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne.' In the caption, she wrote about how despite being unwell, she decided to revisit the song and realized that she hasn't forgotten the lyrics. Her post caught the attention of Roshan who could not stop himself from showering praises on her and called her 'an extraordinary human.'

Saba wrote alongside her post, "Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that’s the thing with music though right - language doesn’t matter at all, if it moves you it moves you!!"

Further, her caption read, "A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you - excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording."

Sharing a comment on Saba's post, Hrithik wrote, "You are an extraordinary human." To this, the Rocket Boys actress responded, "@hrithikroshan and you’re the kindest (smiling emoji)."

Look at the same here:

Image Source : INSTA Hrithik and Saba's conversation in the comments section

This comes a day after Saba caught the public eye for her recent throwback photo. The 31-year-old actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle which has received love from Hrithik's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan.

Speaking about the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.