Hrithik Roshan shares pics from Dubai vacation, War co-star Tiger Shroff calls him 'the storm'

Hrithik Roshan shared the big screen with his life-long fan Tiger Shroff in the 2019 superhit film War. The Super 30 actor also once said that the young actor now inspires him to do better like he would have inspired Tiger many years ago. Hrithik Roshan, who is currently enjoying his vacation in Dubai, shared some pictures on social media today. While fans can't stop going gaga over the awesome pictures, it is War co-star Tiger Shroff whose comment on Hrithik Roshan's post that has caught everyone's attention.

"Looking for the storm. Meanwhile. Enjoy the calm #staycurious #keepexploring #letlovelead", Hrithik Roshan wrote while sharing the pictures.

In the photos, Hrithik can be seen slaying in a sleeveless sporty hoodie with white track pants and sneakers. Adding to his look, the War actor added a beret along with cool sunglasses. Tiger Shroff couldn’t resist from commenting on Hrithik’s look and wrote, “You are the storm,” with thunder and fire emoticons.

Earlier, Hrithik Roshan said working with Tiger was what got him off his back to take up War after Super 30. “I’m very glad. At some point, I helped inspire him and now, he’s inspiring me. So it’s come a full circle. He’s come to get my spark back now. After doing Super 30, I had become very lazy. I was enjoying, khana wana kha raha tha, workouts had stopped and I had become very happy. I thought, ‘How do I get back?’ I was then looking for a script that would really empower me as much as my last film so that I give it my best. I was in pain, my joints were hurting and there was stiffness,” he said.

