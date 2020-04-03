Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan shares coronavirus patient's story and asks everyone to stay away from rumors

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan amid the coronavirus lockdown has become quite active on social media. He keeps on sharing what he is up to during this period. Just recently after sharing a video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out on Instagram, shared a first person’s account of a Covid-19 patient. The War actor after sharing the instance asked everyone to bust the myths and rumours surrounding the disease.

Taking to his Twitter he wrote, "Covid-19 patient Hrishi Giridhar shares a first person account of his health post contracting Coronavirus & welfare provided by Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. It is imperative to bust myths & stay away from rumors. Godspeed Hrishi. My prayers & pride with the health care community."

Covid-19 patient Hrishi Giridhar shares a first person account of his health post contracting Coronavirus & welfare provided by Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.

It is imperative to bust myths & stay away from rumors.



Godspeed Hrishi🙏🏻

My prayers & pride with the health care community pic.twitter.com/d3WkgubWjH — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, a report in ETimes state that the actor is extending financial support for the BMC staff workers. A closed source informed the portal, "Hrithik has extended his support to the Government of Maharashtra in their endeavour to curb the spread of pandemic. He had been looking for ways to help the street level bureaucrats like the BMC workers and other caretakers who are out there and contributed a total amount of Rs 20 lakh to the cause."

On the professional front, his ex-wife Sussane Khan has moved back into his house in order to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

