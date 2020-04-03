Hrithik Roshan shares coronavirus patient's story and asks everyone to stay away from rumors

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan amid the coronavirus lockdown has become quite active on social media. He keeps on sharing what he is up to during this period. Just recently after sharing a video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out on Instagram, shared a first person’s account of a Covid-19 patient. The War actor after sharing the instance asked everyone to bust the myths and rumours surrounding the disease.
Taking to his Twitter he wrote, "Covid-19 patient Hrishi Giridhar shares a first person account of his health post contracting Coronavirus & welfare provided by Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital. It is imperative to bust myths & stay away from rumors. Godspeed Hrishi. My prayers & pride with the health care community."
Fight Against Coronavirus
Covid-19 patient Hrishi Giridhar shares a first person account of his health post contracting Coronavirus & welfare provided by Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital.— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 3, 2020
Meanwhile, a report in ETimes state that the actor is extending financial support for the BMC staff workers. A closed source informed the portal, "Hrithik has extended his support to the Government of Maharashtra in their endeavour to curb the spread of pandemic. He had been looking for ways to help the street level bureaucrats like the BMC workers and other caretakers who are out there and contributed a total amount of Rs 20 lakh to the cause."
सभी मुंबईकर अब बीएमसी हेल्पलाइन नंबर 02247085085 पर कॉल करके किसी भी कोरोना संबंधित जानकारी के लिए मदद ले सकते हैं।. . डॉक्टर आपको लक्षणों की पुष्टि करने में मदद करेंगे और आपको अपने घर से सैंपल कलेक्शन के लिए अनुमोदित लैब से कनेक्ट करेंगे।, . . All Mumbaikars can now get help for any CORONA related queries by calling the BMC HELPLINE number : 02247085085 The doctors will help you confirm symptoms and connect you to an approved lab for collection of the sample from your home. . #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #NaToCorona @my_bmc @adityathackeray
On the professional front, his ex-wife Sussane Khan has moved back into his house in order to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
Inspired by the 21 day learning challenge by Vedantu (and my little pianists at home). . So I’m on mission piano. 🎹 Ps: Great for activating both sides of the brain by the way. . Great initiative by Vedantu to spread the word on growth and learning. 👏 . #21dayLearningchallenge by @vedantu_learns. For Kids Grade 1 - 12 and those appearing for JEE & NEET. #onlinelearning #free . #keeplearning #keepgrowing #noexcuses #startnow #keepexploring #stayhome #staysafe . Photo bomb courtesy: Sussanne Khan. Currently surveying my home for design irregularities.
