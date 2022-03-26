Rumoured couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad continue to flirt through social media

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad sparked rumours of dating in January 2022

Highlights Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted holding hands during an outing in Mumbai

Saba Azad is a musician with electronic music duo Madboy / Mink

Hrithik is busy shooting for Vikram Vedha remake, set to be released on 30 September

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan piqued curiosity when earlier this year he was spotted in public holding hands with a 'mystery woman'. Turned out, she was singer and actress Saba Azad. Ever since then, the two have been dropping hints about their alleged romance through social media exchanges. Most recently, Hrithik was seen giving a shoutout to Saba, who performed at the NH7 Weekender music event in Pune with her band Madboy / Mink.

Saba shared a video to her Instagram stories in which she is seen doing sound checks for her gig from the stage. She is dressed in a multicolour bra top with trousers. She wrote over her video, "Sunburnt and ready."

Reposting Saba's story on his Instagram story, Hrithik wrote, "Wish I was there for this one!" He further also went on to call her an 'insanely amazing woman'. He added, "Kill it you insanely amazing woman." Saba was quick to repost his praising story on hers with a caption that read, "Wish you was here too my cute."

The buzz about the two actors dating began in January when they were seen walking out of a Mumbai restaurant holding hands. However, neither of the two has confirmed that they are seeing each other.

Hrithik, who was last seen in the 2019 blockbuster War, was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, with whom he has two sons. The two parted ways in 2014. They were married for 14 years.

While Hrithik is working on the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, Saba was most recently seen in the biographical series Rocket Boys based on the lives of space and nuclear pioneers of India, Homi J Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.