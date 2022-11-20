Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad are NOT moving in together, actors issues statement | Read here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were reported to be taking their relationship forward. While rumour mills have been churning hearsay around Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together, the actor confirmed that these reports are purely a figment of a wild imagination. Issuing a statement, the actor said both he and Saba are currently focusing on their respective work projects and there has been no such move. While Saba is working on Rocket Boys 2 & Front Page, Hrithik is shooting for Fighter in Assam.

Turning to his Twitter account, Hrithik reacted to a news report claiming he's moving in with his girlfriend Saba. He wrote, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job."

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started when they were spotted out on a dinner date together in February earlier this year. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. The rumours came to an end after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Talking about their professional commitments, fresh off the rave reviews she received for Rocket Boys, Saba Azad recently wrapped the second season of the series. Also, she recently completed the shooting of her next film 'Songs of Paradise' in which she will be seen along with Soni Razdan.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte. Helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayatri, the film received positive feedback from the audience.

He is currently filming Fighter, India’s first aerial action film in Assam and one of the most anticipated films that marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

