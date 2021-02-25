Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN, KANGANA RANAUT Hrithik Roshan's statement to be recorded by crime branch in connection to Kangana Ranaut case

The Mumbai crime branch is likely to record Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's statement in connection with the case he registered against actress Kangana Ranaut in 2016. Hrithik alleged her for cheating by personation and identity theft, officials informed.

Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan spat

Hrithik Roshan had filed a legal notice against Kangana Ranaut for calling him her ‘silly ex’ in an interview in 2016. He claimed that Kangana had send endless emails to Hrithik during their alleged courtship back in 2014. Hrithik and Kangana sent each other legal notices in 2016. Hrithik said that he met Kangana on May 24, 2014, at Karan Johar's birthday bash, when Kangana approached Hrithik and thanked him for appreciating her work in Queen, through an email. However, Kangana said that Hrithik himself had provided the email-id on which they were corresponding till May 2014.

"On coming to know of Hrithik's real email ID, you (Kangana) sent a barrage of emails to him. Our client tried to ignore all the emails (total 1439) to him even though it amounted to mental harassment and stress. Besides sending emails to our client you have also been telling people in the film industry about your affair with him and then called our client a 'silly ex'," the notice said.

Kangana, in her notice said: "My client (Kangana) states that it was Hrithik who wanted to communicate from a newly created ID because of his impending divorce. In an effort to safeguard his name, image and reputation your client (Hrithik) time and again malafidely and in mischief hacked my client's email ID and deleted all the mails sent by him."

The feud between Hrithik and his Krrish 3 co-star turned nasty after they slapped legal notices on each other. Hrithik, who was the first to send the legal notice to Kangana, demanded that she apologise in a press conference and clear the air about their alleged affair which he firmly refutes. Kangana had then said she was not a "dim-witted" teenager and refused to apologise. She instead shot off a counter-notice to Hrithik warning him to take back his notice or face a criminal case.

