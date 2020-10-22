Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKIEROSHAN Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie shares cryptic post on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing her thoughts on each and every topic under the sun. Recently, she threw light on the ongoing fiasco revolving around actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram and shared two pictures one of the late actors and another one a quote saying, "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest." The actor's death case is being probed by three investigative agencies viz, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The picture shared by Hirhtik's mother on Instagram was captioned with the hashtags "prayer is powerful and universe is powerful."

Sushant was found hanging on June 14. Hrithik while condoling his death had written on Twitter, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about Sushant. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. He had so much life in him . Extremely disheartening news."

Ever since his death, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been sharing one or the other posts for her brother. She started various campaigns worldwide and also global prayer meets for the late actor's justice. Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant's then current girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who was arrested by NCB in a drug trial. She was released on October 7 after 28 days in Byculla jail.

Sushant's last silverscreen release was Nitesh Tiwari’s 'Chhichhore' that featured Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty in pivotal roles.

