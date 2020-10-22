Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie on SSR: Everyone wants truth, but no one wants to be honest

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PINKIEROSHAN Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie about Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkie Roshan, the mother of actor Hrithik Roshan, has shared a post on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, saying that everyone wants the truth about his death, but no one wants to be honest. Pinkie took to her unverified Instagram account and posted a photo of Sushant, who died on June 14 and whose death is still being probed.

Along with hashtags "prayer is powerful" and the "universe is powerful", she posted a photo that read: "Everyone wants the truth but no one wants to be honest." She had earlier shared a post on justice for Sushant back in August.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans have been demanding justice in the death case for over four months now. The late actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti keeps sharing his old videos and photos to keep him alive among the people. on Wednesday, she organised a campaign in the name of SSR and asked the fans to feed the hungry. She tweeted, "When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support."

When you feed the hungry, a lot of good karmas get generated. While you are at it, have the intention of #Justice4SSR in your hearts. Let’s #FeedFood4SSROct, one of the best pious ways to show support. pic.twitter.com/A00eYYhp1F — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) October 20, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's death was initially investigated by the Mumbai Police, but after an FIR by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna, the case was transferred to Central Bureau of Investigation. The Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau subsequently joined the investigation. The final forensic report of the AIIMS team has declared that the actor had died by suicide and they ruled out any murder theory. Later, CBI also supported their verdict but the investigation is still underway.

