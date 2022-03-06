Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad showered with praises from his cousin sister & niece. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN, SABA AZAD Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone

Highlights Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are often papped post their dinner dates

Reportedly, Saba and Hrithik met through a common friend

Hrithik Roshan's relationship with Saba Azad has become one of the most talked-about topics in showbiz. From their outings to social media presence, almost everything is now under surveillance. And Saba's latest post is pointing that she has been getting along well with her rumoured beau's family. The 31-year-old actor recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle which has received love from Hrithik's cousin sister Pashmina Roshan and niece Suranika Roshan. Saba dug out a picture of her character as Mrs Homi Bhabha from 'Rocket Boys', which is currently streaming on SonyLiv. The actor looked like a timeless beauty in the all smiles snap shared by her. "Ms Parwana Irani. Circa 1942," Saba captioned the picture.

While Pashmina commented, "Uffffff," alongside a red heart emoticon, Suranika wrote, "stop it!!!!!" with a heart-eyes and a fire emoticon in the comments section.

Earlier, Saba got treated with home-cooked food by the Roshan family. As she was feeling homesick, Hrithik's family decided to pamper Saba with some delicious pizza, cake and pasta.

She had also joined Roshans for a lunch earlier. Hrithik's uncle, Rajesh Roshan, shared the family photo on Instagram that featured Saba with family members, including Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, among others.

Recently, the 'War' actor himself gave a shout-out to Saba ahead of her gig in Pune. It was the first time that 'Bang Bang' actor has shared a post for Saba amid rumours of them dating. Talking about the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The movie is slated to arrive in cinemas on January 26, 2023.

-with ANI inputs