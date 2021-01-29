Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN/HAZWANHFIZ Hrithik Roshan reviews The White Tiger, says brilliant performances by my friends Priyanka, Rajkummar, Adarsh

The White Tiger released on streaming platform Netflix on January 13, 2021. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao, and Adarsh Gourav starrer has been receiving great response from the fans and critics alike. The film revolves around the story of an ambitious driver who manages to escape his poverty and rise to riches. Since its release, everyone has been lauding their performances in the film. Now, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to express his thoughts about The White Tiger.

Taking to his Twitter, Hrithik Roshan shared his review on the film and heaped praises of Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar and Adarsh. He congratulated the team, saying “Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends @priyankachopra, @rajkummarrao. Take a bow, you two! @_GouravAdarsh you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani & team for putting up a good show!”

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s tweet here:

Friday done right with The White Tiger! Brilliant performances by my friends @priyankachopra, @rajkummarrao. Take a bow, you two! @_GouravAdarsh you have been a discovery, what a promising start to the year. Congratulations Rahim Bahrani & team for putting up a good show! 👏🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 29, 2021

The film is an adaptation of a 2008 novel titled The White Tiger, written by Australian-Indian writer, Aravind Adiga. It directed by Ramin Bahrani and explores India's class struggle and is told from the perspective of Balram (Adarsh), a lower-class citizen who becomes a chauffeur for a rich landlord named Ashok and his wife named Pinky played by Rajkummar and Priyanka respectively.

The White Tiger has even started bagging nominations. The actors have received honourable mentions in the Gold List selections for their powerful performances in the insanely popular Netflix film. Priyanka has received the honourable mention in the category of the best supporting female actor, alongside other stars including Gong Li (Mulan) and Lea Salonga (Yellow Rose).

Meanwhile, Rajkummar has received a mention in the category of best supporting male actor. Other actors with honorable mentions in the category include Lucas Jaye (Driveways) and Tzi Ma (Mulan). Rajkummar, who seemed thrilled with the mention, took to his Twitter handle to share the news.