Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan reminisces 'different kind of self isolation' spent with kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took a path down memory lane on Tuesday and shared an adventure that he took in 2015 with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan."Throwback to different kind of self isolation when we slept under the stars with nobody around for miles except foxes, wildebeest, snakes and lizards. The Makgadikgadi Pan is a salt pan situated in the middle of the dry savanna of north-eastern Botswana. It’s one of the largest salt flats in the world. An area larger than Switzerland. .Adventures of 2015.#neverstopexploring #neverstopcreating #adventurers #BFF #staycurious #funtakeswork", writes Hrithik Roshan.

Furthermore, the War actor said, "The name of our guide was Super. My dear Super if you happen to see this , I hope you are safe and well. Ray, Ridz and myself remember you fondly".

Recently, Hrithik shared an adorable picture of his two kids playing with their pet dog on Instagram and captiond the picture, “Couldn’t ask for a better view. Or a more suited book . .#Coexist #doglovers.” The two boys can be seen playing with the white bundle of fur as they sit in their living room overlooking the sea. A book titled The 4-hour work week is placed on the table which the actor has been reading.

Hrithik is basking in the success of his two films, Super 30 and War. While Super 30 crossed Rs 100 crore, War went on to become the year’s biggest blockbuster with collections of over Rs 300 crore. The actor later told Hindustan Times in an interview that all the success in the world can’t measure up to the joy he gets from being with Hrehaan and Hridaan. “I am certain I don’t want this to become my life. I don’t want so much success at the cost of being even 20 per cent less happy,” he said.

