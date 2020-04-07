Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan plays chess with son amid lockdown, tutors him on life decisions

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan loves spending time with his kids. During the nationwide lockdown, his ex-wife Sussane Khan has also shifted to his house so that the duo can spend time with their boys. On Monday, Hrithik shared a picture of his son with a game of chess and revealed some important life lessons that one should take care of in the game.

The actor wrote, "Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules. Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let’s win this."

Hrithik Roshan has been spending quality time iwth his afmily amid lockdowna nd sharing special moments with his fans. Earlier, teh actor has shared an inspioring video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym. He wrote, "Damn ! That's My Dad...N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these," he captioned the video.

He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year. "Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ," Hrithik added.

Meanwhile, a report in ETimes state that the actor is extending financial support for the BMC staff workers. A closed source informed the portal, "Hrithik has extended his support to the Government of Maharashtra in their endeavour to curb the spread of pandemic. He had been looking for ways to help the street level bureaucrats like the BMC workers and other caretakers who are out there and contributed a total amount of Rs 20 lakh to the cause."

On the professional front, his ex-wife Sussane Khan has moved back into his house in order to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

