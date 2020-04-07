Hrithik Roshan plays chess with son amid lockdown, tutors him on life decisions

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan loves spending time with his kids. During the nationwide lockdown, his ex-wife Sussane Khan has also shifted to his house so that the duo can spend time with their boys. On Monday, Hrithik shared a picture of his son with a game of chess and revealed some important life lessons that one should take care of in the game.
The actor wrote, "Focus. Stay objective. Follow all the rules. Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. Let’s win this."
Fight Against Coronavirus
. Focus. Stay objective . Follow all the rules. . Plan for a few steps ahead. Be prepared. You may have to make some sacrifices. And that’s ok. . Weigh the advantage and disadvantage of every move. Mistakes may result in loss of lives. . Aim from a distance. Don’t move in too close. Protect yourself and your clan. . Don’t panic. It’s not just a game. O and wash your hands before you begin. . I guess the rules remain the same for all kinds of wars in our lives. . Let’s win this. . #washyourhands #stayhome #indiafightscorona #contribute #weareinthistogether #stayclean #socialdistancing #covi̇d19
Hrithik Roshan has been spending quality time iwth his afmily amid lockdowna nd sharing special moments with his fans. Earlier, teh actor has shared an inspioring video of his father Rakesh Roshan working out in the gym. He wrote, "Damn ! That's My Dad...N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these," he captioned the video.
He also quipped wittily that the coronavirus should be afraid of his filmmaker father as the latter bravely fought cancer last year. "Ps: He'll be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid ," Hrithik added.
. Damn ! That’s My Dad. . N.E.V.E.R. G.I.V.E.S. U.P. . This is the kind of Resolve and Determination we all need to have to fight in times like these! . . Ps: He’l be 71 this year and works out 2 hours a day. O and he just survived cancer last year. I think the virus should be afraid of him . Very very afraid . . @rakesh_roshan9 . #nevergiveup #stayhome #stayfit #legday #lockdownworkout #dad #nevertooold #foreveryoung #
Meanwhile, a report in ETimes state that the actor is extending financial support for the BMC staff workers. A closed source informed the portal, "Hrithik has extended his support to the Government of Maharashtra in their endeavour to curb the spread of pandemic. He had been looking for ways to help the street level bureaucrats like the BMC workers and other caretakers who are out there and contributed a total amount of Rs 20 lakh to the cause."
सभी मुंबईकर अब बीएमसी हेल्पलाइन नंबर 02247085085 पर कॉल करके किसी भी कोरोना संबंधित जानकारी के लिए मदद ले सकते हैं।. . डॉक्टर आपको लक्षणों की पुष्टि करने में मदद करेंगे और आपको अपने घर से सैंपल कलेक्शन के लिए अनुमोदित लैब से कनेक्ट करेंगे।, . . All Mumbaikars can now get help for any CORONA related queries by calling the BMC HELPLINE number : 02247085085 The doctors will help you confirm symptoms and connect you to an approved lab for collection of the sample from your home. . #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #NaToCorona @my_bmc @adityathackeray
On the professional front, his ex-wife Sussane Khan has moved back into his house in order to take care of their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan.
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
