Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt wish for ex-wife Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for her new venture

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Friday (February 25) took to social media to pen a special wish for his ex-wife Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali as she kickstarted her new business venture, a jewellery label. Farah had launched her new label titled, Farah Khan Atelier three days ago. Farah roped none other than her own sister Sussanne Khan and actress Amyra Dastur for her brand's campaign. Farah shared a video sharing a glimpse of her jewellery collection.

She wrote, "To celebrate the dawn of a new consciousness, Farah Khan Ali presents Farah Khan Atelier, a new brand of wearable premium jewellery about the simple yet miraculous moments in life , ones that fill us with gratitude and joy, hope and healing and love. Farah Khan Atelier is triumphant celebration of the miracle of our existence, the gift of life itself. Each collection celebrates living the moment for your life is a gift to you. Made in India and made with love! Live it, thrive it, own it, Be it. You’re a Miracle! (sic)."

Hrithik shared Farah's video on Instagram Stories and wrote, "It makes me happy to see you grow and thrive dear @farahkhanali. Congratulations on your new venture."

Farah reshared Hrithik's post on Instagram Stories and thanked the actor. She wrote, "Thank you Duggu @hrithikroshan love you."

Meanwhile, Hrithik has been in the news for his rumoured relationship with Saba Azad. Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2004. Ten years later, in 2014 the couple separated. They have two sons together -- Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in lead role, with Radhika Apte in a crucial part. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

He also has 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.