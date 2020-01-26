Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie shows off her dance moves on 'Ghunghroo' song. Watch video

Sunday, January 26, 2020
     
Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan shared an Instagram video, in which she is seen flaunting her dance moves Hrithik's Ghunghroo song.

January 26, 2020
hrithik roshan

Hrithik's mother Pinkie Roshan shared an Instagram video in which she could be seen dancing on his song 'Ghunghroo' from War

Hrithik Roshan's killing dance moves are loved by one and all. Hrithik's dance movies revolutionized Bollywood and people started taking dance seriously. But what's the secret behind his great moves? Hard work? Yes of course but looking at his mother Pinky Roshan groove on his son's song Ghunghroo, we think it was in his genes. Hrithik's mother took to her Instagram to share a video in which she could be seen dancing on Hritik's superhit number Ghunghroo from War.

In the video, Pinkie is seen donning a Rajasthani turban while she dances on Ghunghroo with two of her companions. Watch video:

View this post on Instagram

# @neenasuri @kanchan_roshan

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

Dancing isn’t the only thing common between the mother-son duo. Like Hrithik, Pinkie too is a fitness enthusiast and often shares pictures and videos from her training session on Instagram. Pinkie is very active on social networking websites and her Instagram is proof of it. Her feed is full of videos and photos from her fitness training session and pictures with family and friends.

Hrithik is known to be very close to her mother and is often seen making appearances on Pinkie Roshan’s Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

#myuniverse🌍

A post shared by Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on

On the work front, Hrithik’s last release War shattered all the box office records. The film starrer Hrithik with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Packed with daredevil action sequences, War went on to become the highest-grossing film of 2019. Hrithik was also seen playing the role of teacher Anand Kumar in Super 30, the film did well at the box office and Hrithik was praised for his performance.

While Hrithik hasn’t signed any projects as yet, his fans can’t wait to seem him on screen soon.

