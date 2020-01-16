Hrithik Roshan's debut Kaho Na Pyaar Hai was tailor-made perfection for a debutant. The film became a blockbuster and brown-eyed Hrithik took over the imagination of Bollywood fans. The actor became a superstar overnight and his fan following put him the A lister actors from the very first film. While many thought Hrithik's success was a fluke and a bunch of flops in his early years gave an opportunity to critics. Many slammed him as someone who could only succeed in his father's films but Hrithik was determined and with films like Koi Mil Gaya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Dhoom 2 and Guzaarish, he proved there's a lot more than a one-film wonder in him.
Kaho Na Pyaar Hai celebrated 20 years of its release on January 14 and this was a nostalgic moment for Hrithik. With 2020 Hrithik also marked 20 of his Bollywood career and the actor took to his Instagram sharing his take on his filmy journey. The actor defined his journey in two words 'fear', 'fearless' and through the story of David and Goliath summed up his journey of 20 years. Watch Hrithik's Insta post here.
View this post on Instagram
. I think the 2 emotions which best describe my journey of the past 20 years since KNPH, is simply “Fear” and “Fearless” both existing simultaneously and never one devoid of the other . . . On the face of it , Fearless is a David . Fear is more a Goliath . But no matter how many times you repeat the story or in how many different ways, David still always defeats Goliath. . . I feel terribly bad for fear . Cause it tries so hard . Fearless is a smart cookie , it only follows one rule . To keep going. . . Thanks Fear. If not for 20 years of you , I’d never have lived my 20 years of Fearless. . . #20yearsofKNPH #Repost @hrfc.rajasthan KNPH to WAR - @hrithikroshan Credit: Sako .
Reacting to the post, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne reacted by commenting, "What an amazing metamorphosis.. your only getting better and better, with wisdom and love being your two 'best friends.'"
Hrithik was last seen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in Yash Raj's War. Looking at his power-packed action and gorgeously good physique, it's hard to believe that its already 20 years since we first saw him on screen. War went on to become the biggest box office hit of 2019.
Hrithik hasn't signed a new project as yet we still don't know when will we see him on-screen next. Talking about his next projects to film critic Anupama Chopra he said that he still hasn't decided about what would he do next and this is the most undecided phase of his career because he doesn't want to end up repeating the roles he has already done. Whatever it is, we can't wait.