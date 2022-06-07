Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan lauds 'Vikram Vedha' directors Pushkar-Gayathri for 'Suzhal - The Vortex' trailer

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, on Tuesday, showered praises following the trailer release of 'Suzhal - The Vortex', an upcoming Tamil series by his 'Vikram Vedha' director duo Pushkar-Gayathri. Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and posted a Story featuring the film's poster along with a note that read, "Mind blown That, my friends is.... Pushkar and Gayatri empowered by @PrimeVideoln to take stories that they believe in, to audience far and wide!"

"Only someone as brilliant as them could have made the first-ever Indian web series to have a global launch in 30+ Indian & foreign languages. Make way for Amazon's first-ever Tamil original 'Suzhal - the Vortex'. To be premiered on June 17th! Congratulations & Good luck to the team," he added.

Written and created by the dynamic duo Pushkar and Gayatri and directed by Bramma and Anucharan. M, the 8-episode investigative drama promises to be an intriguing and thrilling ride through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town following the disappearance of a schoolgirl.

In a statement, Bramma, who has directed the first four episodes of the series, said "It is heart-warming to finally have our labour of love reach the audiences. What we have here are some superlative performances and a gripping narrative that will keep everyone guessing through every episode.

The show is headlined by an ensemble of actors like Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban. It will premiere across multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German and Italian among others.

The series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video from June 17, 2022.