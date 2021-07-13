Follow us on Image Source : INSTAHRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan grooves at home in latest video, declares Tuesdays as dance days | WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is known not just for his acting but also for his impressive dancing and singing skills. His dance steps in various songs from his film have left fans impressed. Not only this, but he keeps on sharing glimpses of his talent on social media. Yet again, he did the same when he treated everyone with an impressive video that he shared on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, the Krrish actor shared a clip in which he can be seen delivering swift moves as he grooves at his home wearing a pair of pants and a T-shirt along with a pair of shoes. Despite the fact that his face wasn't quite visible in the black and white video, it was clear that he was enjoying the dance session from one corner of the frame to another.

The video was captioned by the actor, "On tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason." Have a look at the same here:

The video caught the attention of not just his fans but also a lot of people from the industry. Hrithik's 'War' co-star Tiger Shroff commented, "Looking light af! untouchable." YouTuber Prajakta Koli wrote, "I dance for no reason everyday! Pick me." Meanwhile, director Zoya Akhtar dropped a heart emoji. Meanwhile, fans dropped praises and wrote, "When Hrithik Roshan dances, the whole world stops and stares," "I am one of those people please be around me," and amazing.

Just yesterday, he shared a fun behind-the-scenes video from the sets of his 2019 film, wherein he could be seen singing his 2003 film 'Koi Mil Gaya's' song 'Jadoo Jadoo'. Dressed up in his character of teacher Anand Kumar from 'Super 30', Hrithik sang as his team member gave background music in the video, which was shared on his Instagram handle. In it he also tries to sing the song in a Bihari accent, captioning it as, "Memories...#Super30."

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was recently announced that Hrithik will star in the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha', alongside Saif Ali Khan. Apart from that, he has the next instalment of the superhero franchise 'Krrish' in the pipeline.

He will also be featuring in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone.