Hrithik Roshan goes shirtless in latest post, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says ‘you look 21’

Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan’s new photos and videos have left us drooling over his sassiness. In his latest entry to Instagram, the actor is seen flaunting his abs in the shirtless video as he looks completely tanned. His fans and friends from the industry loved his look and called it absolutely lit. The best comment, however, came from Hrithik’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan.

Flaunting muscular bare chest and a tanned look, the actor dons reflective sunglasses and black cap to complete the look. "Good catch," he wrote as caption with the Instagram picture that was flooded with compliments and Anil Kapoor, R Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha joined the conversation as well.

Well, Sussanne Khan complimented her ex-husband saying "You look 21."

Anil Kapoor wrote: "Constantly raising the bar." R Madhavan called Hrithik a legend. "This man is what legends are made of… I am so inspired. This brother of mine is MY MOTIVATION. @hrithikroshan," he said. Abhishek Bachchan commented a flexed arm emoji.

His War co-star Tiger Shroff commented, "Baap".

Last week, Hrithik marked 15 years of his hit film "Krrish" and also he announced the fourth instalment of the franchise, "Krrish 4". Hrithik took to his social media handles and made the announcement with a short clip.

The actor will next be seen with Saif Ali Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit "Vikram Vedha" starring Vijay Sethupati and R. Madhdhavan. The remake will be helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.

