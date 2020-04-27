Hrithik Roshan gives perfect answer to fan who thought he's smoking in the photo with sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

Hrithik Roshan gives perfect answer to fan who thought he's smoking in photo with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has become quite active on his social media and we are loving the way how he is every second-day giving insights about his life these days. The Super 30 actor is quarantining with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The Greek God who has been an inspiration to many for his style statement, as well as fitness, caught the attention of a fan who thought that he was smoking with his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan. It all happened when Suzzanne shared a beautiful photo on social media where Hrithik was seen posing with his kids on the balcony.

Captioning the same, Suzzanne wrote alongside, "What is this life, so full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And ask with love, about the ‘why’s’ and ‘ how’s’ So stop awhile and do enjoy that stare, Take it in.. absorb as we all are moving.. even though we don’t know where. There is, this amazing thing called ‘Life’.... as the ultimate dare. Stay Home, Stay strong and full of care. Inserts taken from the poem Leisure by William Henry Davies."

On the same, the concerned fan wrote, "Does @iHrithik have a cigarette in his hand or am i seeing wrong? I hope you don’t @iHrithik. It makes me very very sorry."

To which the actor gave an apt response which won our hearts as he wrote, "I am a non smoker . :) and if I was Krrish , first thing I’d do after eradicating this virus would be to decimate every last cigarette from this planet ."

Seeing how he responded many people hailed him and commented "Wowwww , wonderful reply U r real krrishh no matter u can fly or not but u r krrish for ourselves. Thank God u dnt smoke I hate smokers and my favorite cant smoke," "You are an hero nonetheless sir be it reel life or real life @iHrithik sir. I dont think he is holding anything in his hand it is just an illusion."

The actor recently wished his parents Rakesh and Pinky Roshan on their wedding anniversary by sharing three adorable videos.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in the film War along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

