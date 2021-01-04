Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan gives new year gift to fans as he announces his return to the sets

Actor Hrithik Roshan has made 2021 a little better for his fans as he announced his return to the sets on Sunday. Hrithik took to his social media account and shared this news with a captivating picture. In the selfie picture, the actor can be seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt teamed up with a blue denim jacket. The post has left his fans super excited and within an hour the post has successfully garnered more than 12k likes on the social media site Instagram. Abhishek Bachchan, hairstylist Aalim Hakim and many others from the film fraternity also commented on his picture.

However, the actor has not revealed anything about his upcoming project yet but it has surely made everyone curious and everyone is eagerly waiting to know which project he is working on. Reportedly, he is soon going to commence the shoot for the film Krrish 4 and he will also be seen along with Saif Ali Khan in the hit Tamil film Vikram Vedha Hindi remake.

Hrithik was last seen in Ahmad Khan directorial, War along with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, the film went on to become a blockbuster hit of 2019. Apart from that, he also featured alongside Mrunal Thakur in Super 30 that also did very well on the Box Office.