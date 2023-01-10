Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad & ex-wife Sussanne Khan have best birthday wishes for actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan posing with Saba Azad, Sussanne Khan

Hrithik Roshan celebrates his birthday today. As the Bollywood star turned a year older, his girlfriend Saba Azad and his former wife Susanne Khan made his birthday a little more special by sharing warm wishes. The two took to social media to share hearty messages with lovely photos with Hrithik.

Taking to Instagram, Saba shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "It's Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curios, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind "exception to the rule". You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is tres bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned."

Sussanne Khan, on the other hand, penned down a sweet birthday wish for her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan. Turning to Instagram, Sussanne shared a video which she captioned, "Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023."

Sussanne, daughter of actor Sanjay Khan, married Hrithik Roshan in December 2000. The couple has two sons - Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). Hrithik and Sussanne divorced in 2014. Things have been cordial between them since their separation and they continue to co-parent their sons.

Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni and the duo frequently share their pictures and videos on social media, while Hrithik is apparently in a relationship with actor Saba Azad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' alongside Deepika Padukone. The film is all set to hit the theatres on Januaty 25, 2024.

-- with agency inputs

